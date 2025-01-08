Nitish Kumar Unveils Rs 985 Crore Development Projects in Bihar's Saran District

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a significant move, unveiled development projects valued at Rs 985 crore in Saran district on Wednesday. This was part of his ongoing 'Pragati Yatra', as confirmed by local officials.

Among the landmark initiatives, Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed government medical college and hospital, built at the cost of Rs 655 crore. The Chief Minister further laid the foundation stones for 52 additional projects aimed at boosting the district's infrastructure and welfare schemes.

During the district meeting, Saran DM Aman Sameer gave a comprehensive presentation on ongoing projects. The Chief Minister directed officials to promptly address issues highlighted by elected representatives and announced further projects including an elevated road on NH-31 and redevelopment works around Sonepur's Baba Hariharnat temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)