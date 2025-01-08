Tragedy Strikes Bandhavgarh: Tiger's Fatal Encounter
A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve as a two-year-old tiger was discovered dead. Officials suspect that a territorial fight led to its demise. The tiger's remains were handled following NTCA guidelines postmortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, located in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, a two-year-old tiger was discovered dead on Wednesday, officials reported.
Prakash Kumar Verma, the reserve's deputy director, stated that a patrolling team found the tiger's carcass in the Khitoli area, suspecting a territorial fight with another tiger caused its untimely death.
Following a postmortem, the remains were disposed of according to NTCA guidelines, Verma added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bandhavgarh
- Tiger
- Madhya Pradesh
- Reserve
- Death
- Territorial Fight
- Wildlife
- Conservation
- NTCA
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Deaths in Caravan Stir Kerala Town
UPDATE 1-Trump says he'll seek the death penalty for 'rapists, murderers, and monsters'
Driver charred to death after car catches fire in MP
Man accused in burning death of woman on New York subway awaits arraignment
Tragic Death Sparks Outrage: A Mizoram Incident