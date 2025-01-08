Tragedy Strikes Bandhavgarh: Tiger's Fatal Encounter

In a tragic incident at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, located in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, a two-year-old tiger was discovered dead on Wednesday, officials reported.

Prakash Kumar Verma, the reserve's deputy director, stated that a patrolling team found the tiger's carcass in the Khitoli area, suspecting a territorial fight with another tiger caused its untimely death.

Following a postmortem, the remains were disposed of according to NTCA guidelines, Verma added.

(With inputs from agencies.)