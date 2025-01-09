Left Menu

Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfires Ravage Iconic Neighborhoods

Raging wildfires in Los Angeles have killed two people, forced 70,000 to evacuate, and destroyed numerous buildings. Fierce winds fuel three major fires, including the Eaton and Pacific Palisades blazes. Emergency responders, hindered by jammed roads, urge swift evacuations. Los Angeles remains on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 01:39 IST
Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfires Ravage Iconic Neighborhoods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fast-moving wildfires have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles, claiming at least two lives and prompting the evacuation of nearly 70,000 residents. Hundreds of structures, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed as flames scorched hillsides, fueled by fierce winds that have impeded firefighting efforts.

The devastating Eaton fire near Pasadena has reached over 10,000 acres since its onset Tuesday evening, while the Pacific Palisades blaze has consumed more than 5,000 acres in a storied Los Angeles County neighborhood. Critical injuries have been reported among those failing to heed evacuation orders, and the fires remain zero percent contained.

Residents face evacuation challenges amidst jammed roads, forcing some to abandon their vehicles. Emergency responders continue to enforce mandatory evacuations as President Biden plans to visit the affected areas. Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency, emphasizing the severity of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025