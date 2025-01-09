Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfires Ravage Iconic Neighborhoods

Fast-moving wildfires have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles, claiming at least two lives and prompting the evacuation of nearly 70,000 residents. Hundreds of structures, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed as flames scorched hillsides, fueled by fierce winds that have impeded firefighting efforts.

The devastating Eaton fire near Pasadena has reached over 10,000 acres since its onset Tuesday evening, while the Pacific Palisades blaze has consumed more than 5,000 acres in a storied Los Angeles County neighborhood. Critical injuries have been reported among those failing to heed evacuation orders, and the fires remain zero percent contained.

Residents face evacuation challenges amidst jammed roads, forcing some to abandon their vehicles. Emergency responders continue to enforce mandatory evacuations as President Biden plans to visit the affected areas. Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency, emphasizing the severity of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)