ISRO Delays Docking Experiment, New Chief Aims High

India's ISRO has postponed a space docking mission for the second time due to technical issues. V. Narayanan is appointed as the new agency chief, steering India's mission to become a space superpower. Meanwhile, a new study highlights extinction threats to freshwater species globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:26 IST
ISRO Delays Docking Experiment, New Chief Aims High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's space agency, ISRO, has delayed its much-anticipated space docking experiment once again. The agency announced the postponement late Wednesday, citing excess drift between satellites without setting a new date for the event. This technological test was initially scheduled for January 7.

In significant leadership news, renowned rocket scientist V. Narayanan has been appointed the new head of ISRO. The government made the announcement on Tuesday, signaling a pivotal change as India aspires to strengthen its position as a space superpower. Narayanan replaces S. Somanath, who led the agency since 2022, known for his efforts in modernizing ISRO.

On another front, a new study raises alarms over the extinction threats faced by freshwater species across the globe. Covering only 1% of Earth's surface, freshwater habitats sustain over 10% of all known species. The study evaluated 23,496 freshwater species, revealing that 24% face a high risk of extinction, spotlighting urgent biodiversity concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

