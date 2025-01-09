Blazing Threat: Hollywood Hills Wildfire Expands

A new wildfire has erupted in the scrubland of Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, as reported by LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley during a Wednesday press conference. This recent blaze adds to a series of five other wildfires currently ravaging Los Angeles County.

The fires, which ignited on Tuesday, have already claimed the lives of at least five individuals and resulted in the destruction of hundreds of homes. These events have pushed firefighting resources and water supplies to their breaking points.

As the crisis intensifies, more than 100,000 residents have received evacuation orders, highlighting the severity and urgency of the situation facing communities across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)