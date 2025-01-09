Aftermath of a Himalayan Quake: Rescue Operations and Reconstruction Efforts in Tibet

In the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Tibet, authorities have relocated more than 45,000 people to shelters at the foothills of the Himalayas.

With the epicenter in rural Tingri, the 6.8 magnitude quake is one of the strongest tremors to hit the Chinese region in recent years, impacting areas as far as Nepal and India.

Rescue operations have now moved towards providing aid to the injured and building permanent housing solutions for the displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)