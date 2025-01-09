Aftermath of a Himalayan Quake: Rescue Operations and Reconstruction Efforts in Tibet
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake devastated Tingri in Tibet, causing extensive damage and leading to massive rescue operations. Over 45,000 people have been relocated as authorities shift focus from searching for survivors to treating the injured and beginning reconstruction efforts. The quake affected parts of Nepal and India, requiring swift international responses.
In the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Tibet, authorities have relocated more than 45,000 people to shelters at the foothills of the Himalayas.
With the epicenter in rural Tingri, the 6.8 magnitude quake is one of the strongest tremors to hit the Chinese region in recent years, impacting areas as far as Nepal and India.
Rescue operations have now moved towards providing aid to the injured and building permanent housing solutions for the displaced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
