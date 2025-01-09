Left Menu

Indore Protests Ignite Over Bhopal Waste Disposal Controversy

Protests erupted in Indore as organizations oppose disposing 337 tonnes of hazardous Union Carbide waste at Pithampur, fearing health risks to locals and environmental damage. Farmers, trade unions, and activists urge for safer alternatives while the government insists on adherence to safety protocols in waste management. The controversy continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:46 IST
Indore Protests Ignite Over Bhopal Waste Disposal Controversy
Protests flared on Thursday in Indore, against plans to incinerate 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur, Dhar district. Environmental and health concerns bonded protestors from various organizations, demanding alternative solutions to protect residents in Indore and surrounding areas. Demonstrators assembled outside the Revenue Divisional Commissioner's office.

Following the recent transfer of waste from the notoriously dangerous Union Carbide factory, protests have broadened. 'Our only demand is that the waste of the Union Carbide factory should not be burnt in Pithampur,' asserted Ramswaroop Mantri from United Kisan Morcha. Fear pervades among workers and activists due to health risks.

Madhya Pradesh authorities face backlash over not retaining the waste in Bhopal. Economic implications also arise for about 1,250 units in Pithampur providing workforce opportunities. Despite initial unrest, peace has returned. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh High Court mandates a safety-compliant disposal within six weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

