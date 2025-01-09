Inferno in Los Angeles: Hollywood Hills Wildfire Devastates Iconic Sites

On Thursday morning, Los Angeles found itself engulfed in a historical wildfire crisis, notably affecting the iconic Hollywood Hills. Satellite images captured a formidable crescent of flames encircling key parts of the city, illustrating the urgent evacuation of more than 100,000 residents amid deadly conditions.

The inferno has claimed five lives since its outbreak on Tuesday, advancing through high-profile neighborhoods and leaving behind a trail of destruction. Celebrity homes, like those of Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton, have succumbed to the blaze, leaving these renowned areas unrecognizable and smoldering.

Despite the efforts of local and external firefighting units, which include reinforcements from six other states, the situation remains grim due to forceful winds and strained resources. Authorities have issued widespread evacuation orders, while temporary shelters accommodate displaced residents, revealing a community battling against overwhelming odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)