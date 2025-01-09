Delhi-NCR Implements Stage 3 Air Quality Curbs Amid Rising Pollution

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has reached alarming levels once again, prompting the Centre's panel to reinstate Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The decision follows an increase in the air quality index to 357 due to calm winds and fog, contrasting with Wednesday's index of 297.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed immediate implementation of these curbs to curb further pollution. Under Stage 3, non-essential construction work is banned, and classes for students up to grade V are shifted to a hybrid model. Additionally, there are restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, with exemptions for persons with disabilities.

Stage 3 of GRAP aims to address severe air pollution by focusing on vehicle emissions and other pollution sources. Past measures included banning non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with outdated standards. The persistent unfavorable meteorological conditions exacerbate pollution, equating breathing the air to smoking 10 cigarettes daily, according to health experts.

