Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Implements Stage 3 Air Quality Curbs Amid Rising Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management re-implements Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR due to deteriorating air conditions. Stage 3 includes bans on certain vehicles and construction activities, and shifts classes up to grade V to hybrid learning mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:54 IST
Delhi-NCR Implements Stage 3 Air Quality Curbs Amid Rising Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has reached alarming levels once again, prompting the Centre's panel to reinstate Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The decision follows an increase in the air quality index to 357 due to calm winds and fog, contrasting with Wednesday's index of 297.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed immediate implementation of these curbs to curb further pollution. Under Stage 3, non-essential construction work is banned, and classes for students up to grade V are shifted to a hybrid model. Additionally, there are restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, with exemptions for persons with disabilities.

Stage 3 of GRAP aims to address severe air pollution by focusing on vehicle emissions and other pollution sources. Past measures included banning non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with outdated standards. The persistent unfavorable meteorological conditions exacerbate pollution, equating breathing the air to smoking 10 cigarettes daily, according to health experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025