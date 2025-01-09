Left Menu

Inferno in Los Angeles: Fire's Relentless Fury

A series of destructive fires in Los Angeles have claimed five lives and forced massive evacuations. Ferocious winds have exacerbated the fires across the region, destroying homes and creating immense challenges for firefighters. Thousands have been displaced as iconic locations and homes of celebrities are consumed by flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Early Thursday, firefighters in Los Angeles scrambled to contain a series of aggressive fires that have killed five people and devastated communities across the region.

Calmer winds offered a brief respite, as fires raced through Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Firefighters made substantial progress on the Sunset Fire thanks to better weather conditions and rapid intervention.

The flames have destroyed nearly 2,000 structures, with the Palisades Fire becoming the most destructive in L.A.'s history. Residents from across the region are urged to evacuate as firefighting efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

