Inferno in Los Angeles: Fire's Relentless Fury

Early Thursday, firefighters in Los Angeles scrambled to contain a series of aggressive fires that have killed five people and devastated communities across the region.

Calmer winds offered a brief respite, as fires raced through Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Firefighters made substantial progress on the Sunset Fire thanks to better weather conditions and rapid intervention.

The flames have destroyed nearly 2,000 structures, with the Palisades Fire becoming the most destructive in L.A.'s history. Residents from across the region are urged to evacuate as firefighting efforts continue.

