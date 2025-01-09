Seismic Shifts: Powerful Earthquake Hits El Salvador

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.11 rocked El Salvador on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic activity was recorded at a considerable depth of 127 kilometers or approximately 78.91 miles, a factor that often influences the extent of surface impact.

Authorities and citizens are urged to remain vigilant as the situation develops, with safety measures and emergency protocols expected to be enacted in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)