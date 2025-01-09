Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Powerful Earthquake Hits El Salvador

A 6.11 magnitude earthquake struck El Salvador, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 127 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:15 IST
Seismic Shifts: Powerful Earthquake Hits El Salvador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.11 rocked El Salvador on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic activity was recorded at a considerable depth of 127 kilometers or approximately 78.91 miles, a factor that often influences the extent of surface impact.

Authorities and citizens are urged to remain vigilant as the situation develops, with safety measures and emergency protocols expected to be enacted in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025