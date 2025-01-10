Infernos Unleashed: Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Leave Trail of Devastation

Los Angeles is gripped by two unprecedented wildfires that have consumed over 28,000 acres, making them the most destructive in the city's history. Thu smrage has forced evacuations, with more than 180,000 people displaced as officials struggle to contain the flames.

The Palisades Fire rages between Santa Monica and Malibu, while the Eaton Fire threatens areas near Pasadena. High winds have fanned both blazes, complicating efforts to control their spread. A respite in the wind, however, has allowed firefighters to utilize crucial aerial support to combat the flames.

International aid is pouring in, with Canadian firefighters and equipment joining the battle. The fires have become visible from space, taking a devastating toll on celebrity homes and leaving neighborhoods in ruins. Authorities warn of continuing high winds, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for further evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)