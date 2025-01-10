Left Menu

Infernos Unleashed: Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Leave Trail of Devastation

The city of Los Angeles is battling two massive wildfires, Palisades and Eaton, which pose the greatest threat in its history. Over 28,000 acres have been destroyed, claiming five lives and forcing massive evacuations. Firefighting efforts, aided by international support, are continuing to control the blazes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 03:11 IST
Infernos Unleashed: Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Leave Trail of Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Los Angeles is gripped by two unprecedented wildfires that have consumed over 28,000 acres, making them the most destructive in the city's history. Thu smrage has forced evacuations, with more than 180,000 people displaced as officials struggle to contain the flames.

The Palisades Fire rages between Santa Monica and Malibu, while the Eaton Fire threatens areas near Pasadena. High winds have fanned both blazes, complicating efforts to control their spread. A respite in the wind, however, has allowed firefighters to utilize crucial aerial support to combat the flames.

International aid is pouring in, with Canadian firefighters and equipment joining the battle. The fires have become visible from space, taking a devastating toll on celebrity homes and leaving neighborhoods in ruins. Authorities warn of continuing high winds, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for further evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025