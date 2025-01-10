Global Warming Milestone: 2024 Sees Historic Temperature Rise

For the first time, global temperatures in 2024 consistently surpassed the critical 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels, as confirmed by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). This alarming rise signals an urgent call to action against climate change.

The C3S director, Carlo Buontempo, emphasized the extraordinary nature of this trend, highlighting that every month in 2024 marked record-breaking temperatures since record-keeping began. Despite this, there remains a window of opportunity for countries to curb emissions and reverse the trajectory.

The impacts are stark, with wildfires, floods, and catastrophic events more frequent worldwide. Yet, political will to combat climate change has diminished in some regions, risking exacerbation of the crisis. Scientists and experts stress the continued rise in greenhouse gas emissions as a critical concern.

