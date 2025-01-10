Left Menu

Global Warming Milestone: 2024 Sees Historic Temperature Rise

In 2024, the world's average temperature exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, marking a significant milestone. The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service highlighted this alarming trend, urging for immediate emission cuts. Extreme weather events across continents signal the escalating impacts of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 08:32 IST
Global Warming Milestone: 2024 Sees Historic Temperature Rise

For the first time, global temperatures in 2024 consistently surpassed the critical 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels, as confirmed by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). This alarming rise signals an urgent call to action against climate change.

The C3S director, Carlo Buontempo, emphasized the extraordinary nature of this trend, highlighting that every month in 2024 marked record-breaking temperatures since record-keeping began. Despite this, there remains a window of opportunity for countries to curb emissions and reverse the trajectory.

The impacts are stark, with wildfires, floods, and catastrophic events more frequent worldwide. Yet, political will to combat climate change has diminished in some regions, risking exacerbation of the crisis. Scientists and experts stress the continued rise in greenhouse gas emissions as a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025