Los Angeles Wildfires Rage, Devastate Communities

Wildfires in Los Angeles have killed seven, incinerated 10,000 structures, and displaced thousands. Key areas affected include Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Amidst these tragic events, Steve Kerr's mother lost her home. Additional firefighters are dispatched as high wind risks persist, with total damages estimated to reach USD 150 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | कोनासीमा | Updated: 10-01-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 08:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters are battling several major fires in the Los Angeles area that have resulted in seven fatalities, the destruction of 10,000 structures, and the displacement of thousands. As the crisis unfolds, communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena face severe threats.

Despite some containment progress in Pacific Palisades, the region remains on high alert. Notably, the mother of NBA coach Steve Kerr lost her home in the devastation. The situation is compounded by persistent Santa Ana winds, prolonging the fire weather threat.

Local schools have closed, and further evacuations are in place. Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed an additional 900 firefighters to combat the Kenneth Fire. AccuWeather estimates potential damages reaching up to USD 150 billion, as cross-border support from Canada mobilizes to aid efforts against the infernos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

