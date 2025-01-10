Los Angeles Wildfires Rage, Devastate Communities

Firefighters are battling several major fires in the Los Angeles area that have resulted in seven fatalities, the destruction of 10,000 structures, and the displacement of thousands. As the crisis unfolds, communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena face severe threats.

Despite some containment progress in Pacific Palisades, the region remains on high alert. Notably, the mother of NBA coach Steve Kerr lost her home in the devastation. The situation is compounded by persistent Santa Ana winds, prolonging the fire weather threat.

Local schools have closed, and further evacuations are in place. Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed an additional 900 firefighters to combat the Kenneth Fire. AccuWeather estimates potential damages reaching up to USD 150 billion, as cross-border support from Canada mobilizes to aid efforts against the infernos.

(With inputs from agencies.)