Minor Quake Shakes Hong Kong: Oceans' Subtle Tremors

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred south of Shanwei, Guangdong, as reported by the Hong Kong Observatory. The tremor, felt in Hong Kong, resulted in minor shaking that lasted only a few seconds. Over ten residents reported experiencing the quake, which posed no apparent threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Hong Kong Observatory announced that a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:40 p.m. (0740 GMT) on a Friday afternoon in the waters south of Shanwei, Guangdong Province. This was determined based on initial analyses.

Despite being some distance from the epicenter, Hong Kong felt the tremors. It prompted at least ten local reports of minor shaking sensations that lasted a few seconds. The observatory's swift reporting allowed for immediate public awareness.

Although the quake was not formidable enough to cause serious harm or disruptions, it served as a reminder of the region's seismic activity. The cautiously monitored event posed no immediate threat to residents or property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

