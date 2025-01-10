Minor Quake Shakes Hong Kong: Oceans' Subtle Tremors

The Hong Kong Observatory announced that a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:40 p.m. (0740 GMT) on a Friday afternoon in the waters south of Shanwei, Guangdong Province. This was determined based on initial analyses.

Despite being some distance from the epicenter, Hong Kong felt the tremors. It prompted at least ten local reports of minor shaking sensations that lasted a few seconds. The observatory's swift reporting allowed for immediate public awareness.

Although the quake was not formidable enough to cause serious harm or disruptions, it served as a reminder of the region's seismic activity. The cautiously monitored event posed no immediate threat to residents or property.

