Istanbul Shaken by Tremors: Quake in the Heart of Turkey
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Istanbul, injuring over 150 individuals who leapt from buildings in panic. Despite significant tremors, no critical injuries or infrastructure damage were reported. The quake, centered near Silivri, resurrected memories of previous devastating quakes in Turkey, prompting governmental oversight and public advisories.
Istanbul was rocked by one of its strongest earthquakes in recent years, injuring more than 150 people. Residents, caught off guard by the sudden quake, leaped from buildings, leading to emergency hospital visits, though thankfully none were critically injured.
The tremor, hitting with a magnitude of 6.2, was centered near Silivri, approximately 80 kilometers west of the city. The historic cityscape endured extensive aftershocks, although there was no reported damage to critical infrastructure such as energy or water systems.
The quake stirred memories of Turkey's past seismic tragedies, notably the devastating 1999 earthquake. With President Tayyip Erdogan and Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu assuring public safety and continued monitoring, citizens remain vigilant amid these unsettling events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Istanbul
- earthquake
- tremor
- Turkey
- Silivri
- aftershocks
- infrastructure
- injuries
- magnitude
- emergency
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Bold Initiatives: Lake Revitalization and Infrastructure Expansion in Bengaluru
Enhancing Rural Infrastructure in Papua New Guinea: A Collaborative Training Initiative
REC Partners with MMRDA for Rs 1 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Boost
Mumbai's Evolution: Major Financial Boost for Infrastructure Development
U.S. Air Traffic Control Overhaul: Safety First Amid Aging Infrastructure