Istanbul Shaken by Tremors: Quake in the Heart of Turkey

Istanbul was rocked by one of its strongest earthquakes in recent years, injuring more than 150 people. Residents, caught off guard by the sudden quake, leaped from buildings, leading to emergency hospital visits, though thankfully none were critically injured.

The tremor, hitting with a magnitude of 6.2, was centered near Silivri, approximately 80 kilometers west of the city. The historic cityscape endured extensive aftershocks, although there was no reported damage to critical infrastructure such as energy or water systems.

The quake stirred memories of Turkey's past seismic tragedies, notably the devastating 1999 earthquake. With President Tayyip Erdogan and Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu assuring public safety and continued monitoring, citizens remain vigilant amid these unsettling events.

