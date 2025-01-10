Left Menu

Kashmir Valley Freezes Under 'Chillai-Kalan' Grip

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing severe cold with temperatures dipping below freezing. Despite sunny days, clear skies contribute to sub-zero nighttime temperatures. Light snowfall is forecasted, coinciding with the 'Chillai-Kalan' period known for harsh winter conditions, which lasts until January 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:18 IST
Kashmir Valley Freezes Under 'Chillai-Kalan' Grip
The Kashmir Valley remains in the throes of a freezing winter, with minimum temperatures consistently several degrees below zero, according to officials.

Forecasts suggest a chance of light snowfall, especially in higher altitudes, starting Saturday.

Though the skies have been clear and daytime sunny, night temperatures continue to plunge, officials report. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than the previous night's 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, known for its skiing appeal in north Kashmir, had a low of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, crucial for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, was the coldest at minus 10 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the valley's entry point, felt the chill with minus 7.6 degrees, while Konibal and Kupwara recorded temperatures of minus 6.2 and minus 5.6 degrees, respectively.

The weather remains mainly dry for Friday, with isolated places expecting light rain or snow over the weekend, according to the MeT Office.

Currently, Kashmir is amidst 'Chillai-Kalan,' the peak winter phase that started on December 21. Lasting 40 days, this period is characterized by frequent snowfall and plummeting temperatures, ending on January 30 and succeeded by lighter cold spells, 'Chillai-Khurd' and 'Chillai-Bachha.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

