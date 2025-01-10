Left Menu

Unveiling the Indo-Burmese Pangolin: A New Species Discovery

The Zoological Survey of India identified a new pangolin species, the Indo-Burmese pangolin, which diverged from the Chinese pangolin about 3.4 million years ago. The discovery highlights the evolutionary diversity of pangolins and underscores the need for regional conservation efforts to protect their habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:42 IST
Unveiling the Indo-Burmese Pangolin: A New Species Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified a new pangolin species, known as the Indo-Burmese pangolin, which diverged from its relative, the Chinese pangolin, approximately 3.4 million years ago. This pivotal finding was announced in a statement on Friday.

The ZSI emphasized that the discovery highlights the rich evolutionary diversity found among pangolins, largely influenced by historical geo-climatic changes in this region, acknowledged as one of the world's biodiversity hotspots.

Utilizing state-of-the-art genomic tools to examine mitochondrial genomes, the study, led by Mukesh Thakur, illustrates the potency of modern genetics in revealing hidden diversity. Co-researcher Lenrik Konchok Wangmo from the University of Calcutta underscored the conservation implications, urging protection of these creatures from threats like poaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025