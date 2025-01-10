Unveiling the Indo-Burmese Pangolin: A New Species Discovery
The Zoological Survey of India identified a new pangolin species, the Indo-Burmese pangolin, which diverged from the Chinese pangolin about 3.4 million years ago. The discovery highlights the evolutionary diversity of pangolins and underscores the need for regional conservation efforts to protect their habitats.
Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified a new pangolin species, known as the Indo-Burmese pangolin, which diverged from its relative, the Chinese pangolin, approximately 3.4 million years ago. This pivotal finding was announced in a statement on Friday.
The ZSI emphasized that the discovery highlights the rich evolutionary diversity found among pangolins, largely influenced by historical geo-climatic changes in this region, acknowledged as one of the world's biodiversity hotspots.
Utilizing state-of-the-art genomic tools to examine mitochondrial genomes, the study, led by Mukesh Thakur, illustrates the potency of modern genetics in revealing hidden diversity. Co-researcher Lenrik Konchok Wangmo from the University of Calcutta underscored the conservation implications, urging protection of these creatures from threats like poaching.
