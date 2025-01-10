Unveiling the Indo-Burmese Pangolin: A New Species Discovery

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified a new pangolin species, known as the Indo-Burmese pangolin, which diverged from its relative, the Chinese pangolin, approximately 3.4 million years ago. This pivotal finding was announced in a statement on Friday.

The ZSI emphasized that the discovery highlights the rich evolutionary diversity found among pangolins, largely influenced by historical geo-climatic changes in this region, acknowledged as one of the world's biodiversity hotspots.

Utilizing state-of-the-art genomic tools to examine mitochondrial genomes, the study, led by Mukesh Thakur, illustrates the potency of modern genetics in revealing hidden diversity. Co-researcher Lenrik Konchok Wangmo from the University of Calcutta underscored the conservation implications, urging protection of these creatures from threats like poaching.

