Historic Blaze: LA County Wildfires Set Costliest Record in US

Los Angeles County is grappling with one of the most destructive wildfires in American history, as blazes continue to rage across the region. The fires have claimed at least 11 lives and razed over 12,000 structures, wreaking havoc on entire neighborhoods.

The financial toll is expected to be unprecedented. Preliminary estimates by AccuWeather suggest damages could range from USD 135 billion to USD 150 billion, potentially surpassing previous records set by Hurricane Helene. The assessment considers not only physical destruction but also economic losses including healthcare costs and supply chain disruptions.

Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and severe drought conditions, the wildfires remain largely uncontrolled. The catastrophic scale highlights the vulnerability of highly populated areas, with wealthy communities such as Malibu suffering heavy losses. Further assessments are ongoing, promising a daunting financial figure once the situation stabilizes.

