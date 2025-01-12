LA Wildfires: A City Under Siege

Wildfires in Los Angeles continued to spread on Saturday, as firefighters raced to protect major landmarks, including UCLA and the Getty Museum, from the approaching flames. Potentially strong Santa Ana winds threaten to aggravate the situation, prompting evacuation warnings for residents.

The fires, particularly intense in Mandeville Canyon where celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger reside, have already burned over 145 square kilometers. Firefighters are battling the flames with helicopters and hoses while thick smoke covers the hillsides.

With over 12,000 structures affected and damages projected between USD 135 and 150 billion, the situation prompts criticism of leadership failures. Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass face scrutiny amidst investigations into water supply issues, while the death toll stands at 11 with expectations to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)