Left Menu

LA Wildfires: A City Under Siege

Los Angeles grapples with devastating wildfires threatening landmarks like the Getty Museum and UCLA. Firefighters battle blazes fueled by potential Santa Ana winds. Evacuations, destruction, and accusations of leadership failures mark a crisis impacting tens of thousands, with damages estimated at $135-$150 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 05:11 IST
LA Wildfires: A City Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Wildfires in Los Angeles continued to spread on Saturday, as firefighters raced to protect major landmarks, including UCLA and the Getty Museum, from the approaching flames. Potentially strong Santa Ana winds threaten to aggravate the situation, prompting evacuation warnings for residents.

The fires, particularly intense in Mandeville Canyon where celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger reside, have already burned over 145 square kilometers. Firefighters are battling the flames with helicopters and hoses while thick smoke covers the hillsides.

With over 12,000 structures affected and damages projected between USD 135 and 150 billion, the situation prompts criticism of leadership failures. Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass face scrutiny amidst investigations into water supply issues, while the death toll stands at 11 with expectations to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025