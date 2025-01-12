Miraculous Escape in Vada Pav Cart Explosion

In a fortunate turn of events, no injuries were reported after two gas cylinders exploded on a street food cart in Maharashtra's Parbhani. The incident unfolded late at night, an official from the fire department disclosed on Sunday.

The explosions took place on a popular 'vada pav' cart located on Vasmat Road. The fire department was alerted at 12.11 am and promptly responded to the scene.

Though the explosions sequentially obliterated the cart, firefighters managed to douse the flames within 30 minutes, preventing any possible harm to bystanders or property in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)