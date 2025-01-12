Chilling Downpour: Rajasthan Shivers Under Intense Cold and Rain

Rajasthan continues to shiver under intense cold conditions, compounded by light to moderate rainfall as a result of a western disturbance, meteorological officials reported on Sunday.

The coldest night was recorded in Jaisalmer with a temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Alwar at 6.8 degrees. Ajmer and Nagaur recorded temperatures of 7.7 and 8.8 degrees respectively, while Jaipur, at 10 degrees, was among the warmer spots.

Despite light rainfall across regions such as Dholpur and Udaipurwati, a significant dip in night temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees is expected in the coming days. The weather office forecasts continued rain in Jaipur and surrounding divisions on January 14 and 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)