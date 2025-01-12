Left Menu

Chilling Downpour: Rajasthan Shivers Under Intense Cold and Rain

Rajasthan experiences biting cold with minimum temperatures dipping due to a western disturbance. Jaisalmer reported the coldest night at 6.6°C, while other regions faced similar frigid conditions. Rainfall and dense fog further impacted visibility. A further temperature drop is forecasted on January 13 and 14, along with more rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:56 IST
Rajasthan continues to shiver under intense cold conditions, compounded by light to moderate rainfall as a result of a western disturbance, meteorological officials reported on Sunday.

The coldest night was recorded in Jaisalmer with a temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Alwar at 6.8 degrees. Ajmer and Nagaur recorded temperatures of 7.7 and 8.8 degrees respectively, while Jaipur, at 10 degrees, was among the warmer spots.

Despite light rainfall across regions such as Dholpur and Udaipurwati, a significant dip in night temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees is expected in the coming days. The weather office forecasts continued rain in Jaipur and surrounding divisions on January 14 and 15.

