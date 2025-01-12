Left Menu

Signature Global Invests Rs 300 Crore in Gurugram Housing Project

Signature Global has acquired a 16.12-acre land parcel in Gurugram for Rs 300 crore to develop a premium housing project. The real estate company is optimistic about the continued demand for mid-income and premium residential properties, expanding its presence in the Delhi-NCR region.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signature Global, a major player in the real estate sector, has invested nearly Rs 300 crore to acquire a 16.12-acre land parcel in Gurugram, Haryana. The company plans to develop this land into a premium housing project, estimating a development potential of around 27-28 lakh square feet.

According to Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, the transaction was completed using internal accruals as the company generates significant operating surplus. The real estate firm previously had a joint development agreement but opted to purchase the land outright.

Signature Global continues its expansion efforts in the Delhi-NCR region, aiming to enter the Noida housing market while maintaining its influential market share in Gurugram. The company has reported impressive sales bookings, reflecting customer trust in its brand. Aggarwal remains confident in achieving their fiscal targets with a robust slate of ongoing and future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

