Reviving Universities and Rail Dreams: Telangana CM's Vision

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized infrastructure development plans, calling for the PM’s support for the Regional Ring Road and rail projects in Hyderabad, aiming for a USD one trillion economy. He also stressed the revitalization of universities and the importance of student political involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:15 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the Regional Ring Road and 'regional ring rail' projects, vital for Hyderabad's transformation into a global city. He underscored these developments as milestones in the journey to making Telangana a USD one trillion economy.

Addressing attendees at the release event of 'UNIKA'—the autobiography of former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao—Reddy expressed his ambition for the dry port allocation and expedited completion of the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory. Highlighting Hyderabad's significant contribution to Telangana's revenue, he urged bipartisan cooperation for the state's progress.

Reddy further advocated for the revitalization of university politics, arguing that active student involvement is crucial for dynamic political engagement and the ideological consistency of political parties. He acknowledged the role of student activism in the Telangana movement and stressed the importance of preserving democratic practices within government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

