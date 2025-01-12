Left Menu

Signature Global's Bold Move: Expansion in Gurugram's Housing Market

Signature Global has acquired 16.12 acres of land in Gurugram for nearly Rs 300 crore to develop premium housing, reflecting its confidence in the demand for mid-income and luxury homes. The company plans to expand its presence in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly into Noida and Greater Noida.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Signature Global, a prominent real estate firm, has made a strategic acquisition of 16.12 acres of land in Gurugram, investing nearly Rs 300 crore. This move underscores the company's optimistic stance on the burgeoning demand for mid-income and premium residential properties in the region.

The newly acquired land is located in Sector 71, Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram, Haryana. According to Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, the project on this land is expected to offer 27-28 lakh sq ft of development potential, marking a significant step in their expansion strategy.

Previously involved in a joint development agreement, Signature Global opted for outright purchase using internal resources, reflecting a robust financial position. As the company eyes further expansion into the Noida and Greater Noida markets, the demand for premium housing remains strong, driven by limited supply and customer confidence in the brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

