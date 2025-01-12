Himachal Pradesh Braces for Western Disturbance Amid Snowfall
Himachal Pradesh experienced light snowfall in higher reaches, with places like Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti receiving significant snow. The Met Office warns of dense fog in low hill areas and predicts moderate rain and snow due to a western disturbance expected from January 14.
Tribal areas and higher regions in Himachal Pradesh witnessed light snowfall, with Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti affected, officials reported. Kothi, Khadrala, and Keylong also received snowfall, while areas like Manali in Kullu saw similar conditions.
Rain was intermittent in several regions, with Sarahan receiving the highest rainfall. Notably, places like Nahan and Manali experienced moderate rainfall.
The Met Office has alerted residents of dense fog in low areas and forecasts rain and snow in higher altitudes. A western disturbance is expected to impact the region with light precipitation from January 14.
