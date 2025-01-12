Infernos Ravage LA: A City on Edge

The death toll from the Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 16 as fire crews work tirelessly to combat the flames threatening iconic sites such as the J. Paul Getty Museum and UCLA. Authorities have launched a center to report missing individuals.

According to Joseph Everett, a key figure in the response effort, the community's resilience is tested with each passing hour as strong winds loom. Cal Fire reports indicate significant damage, with over 12,000 structures burned since the fires erupted north of downtown LA.

State and federal agencies are mobilizing resources to manage the crisis, but the true scale of the economic impact, potentially as high as USD 150 billion, remains to be fully assessed. Local officials urge residents to obey evacuation orders due to ongoing hazards, while preparations for rebuilding begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)