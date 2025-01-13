WMO Extends Condolences Amid Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires, Highlights Climate and Management Challenges

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has expressed its condolences to those impacted by the catastrophic wildfires raging in Los Angeles. The organization echoed UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who described the devastation as shocking and tragic.

California is no stranger to wildfires, but this event is extraordinary due to its proximity to one of the largest cities in the United States. The wildfires began on 7 January 2025 and spread rapidly, fueled by a deadly combination of factors.

At least 10 people have lost their lives, with more than 10,000 structures destroyed. Over 175,000 residents have been placed under evacuation orders, as the fires continue to threaten homes and communities.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has issued a high-end Red Flag Warning through 10 January, signaling extreme fire behavior and rapid fire spread risks, especially in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Though winds have weakened in some areas, the danger remains high.

Fueling the Perfect Storm

A wet rainy season in 2024 caused vegetation to grow significantly, but a prolonged dry spell afterward turned this growth into tinder-dry fuel for the fires. The infamous Santa Ana Winds—high-temperature, low-humidity winds originating from the mountains—have further exacerbated the situation, creating the ideal conditions for the fires to ignite and spread.

Smoke plumes from the fires are so massive they are visible from space, with satellites capturing images of smoke drifting over the Pacific Ocean.

Air Quality and Health Concerns

The fires have severely impacted air quality, with wildfire smoke containing harmful pollutants like particulate matter. This poses a significant public health threat, as highlighted in the WMO’s annual Air Quality and Climate Bulletin.

The Role of Climate Change

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other studies link the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in the western United States to climate change. Key findings include:

Rising Temperatures and Extended Droughts: The warming atmosphere creates drier conditions, which make vegetation more flammable.

Doubling of Large Fires: A 2016 study attributed the doubling of large fires from 1984 to 2015 to climate change-enhanced drying of organic matter.

Increased Fire Weather: A 2021 NOAA-supported study concluded that climate change is the primary driver behind the rise in extreme fire weather conditions.

The United States recorded its warmest year on record in 2024, further emphasizing the impact of global warming on wildfire risks.

Improving Land and Fire Management

While climate change is a key factor, land management practices, such as clearing underbrush and implementing controlled burns, are critical to reducing fire risks. Robust evacuation plans and early warning systems, like those promoted through the WMO’s Early Warnings for All initiative, are vital to saving lives and minimizing damage.

Global Call for Action

The WMO emphasizes the urgent need for coordinated efforts to mitigate wildfire risks through climate adaptation, improved land management, and robust early warning systems. The Los Angeles fires are a stark reminder of the growing challenges posed by climate change and the critical importance of proactive measures to protect lives and the environment.

For updates on the ongoing situation and air quality advisories, residents are urged to follow local authorities and weather services.