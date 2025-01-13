Climate Activists Target Charles Darwin's Grave in Protest

In a dramatic act of protest, climate activists from the group Just Stop Oil targeted the grave of naturalist Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey in London. The demonstration took place on Monday, where activists used spray chalk to mark the gravestone with the statement '1.5 is dead.'

This statement referred to recent reports indicating global temperatures have surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. One activist remarked that Darwin would be dismayed to know his name is associated with the ongoing mass extinction event caused by climate change.

The incident prompted law enforcement to respond, and Westminster Abbey officials assured that no permanent damage was inflicted on the site. The protest is one of many staged by Just Stop Oil, known for their disruptive demonstrations across Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)