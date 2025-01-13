Left Menu

Climate Activists Target Charles Darwin's Grave in Protest

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil vandalized the grave of Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, protesting climate change. The message '1.5 is dead' highlighted the surpassing of global temperatures beyond 1.5°C. The Abbey confirmed the incident, with police involvement and no expected permanent damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:54 IST
Climate Activists Target Charles Darwin's Grave in Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic act of protest, climate activists from the group Just Stop Oil targeted the grave of naturalist Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey in London. The demonstration took place on Monday, where activists used spray chalk to mark the gravestone with the statement '1.5 is dead.'

This statement referred to recent reports indicating global temperatures have surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. One activist remarked that Darwin would be dismayed to know his name is associated with the ongoing mass extinction event caused by climate change.

The incident prompted law enforcement to respond, and Westminster Abbey officials assured that no permanent damage was inflicted on the site. The protest is one of many staged by Just Stop Oil, known for their disruptive demonstrations across Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025