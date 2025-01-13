Left Menu

Tremors in Tibet: A Close Call with No Casualties

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook Dingri County in Tibet on Monday night, with no casualties reported. The earthquake was the strongest in a series of over 640 tremors since a devastating January 7 quake. Relief efforts are ongoing in the affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:13 IST
Tremors in Tibet: A Close Call with No Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Tibet's Dingri County on Monday night, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), sparking concerns but resulting in no reported casualties.

The epicenter was around the sacred town of Xigaze, shaking the region at 8.58 pm local time. County head Tashi Dondrup confirmed no casualties thus far as investigations continue.

This tremor comes in the wake of a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7, which resulted in 126 deaths. China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported the quake struck at a depth of 10 km, also affecting Nepal's Kathmandu and nearby areas though no damages were recorded there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025