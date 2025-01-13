Tremors in Tibet: A Close Call with No Casualties

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Tibet's Dingri County on Monday night, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), sparking concerns but resulting in no reported casualties.

The epicenter was around the sacred town of Xigaze, shaking the region at 8.58 pm local time. County head Tashi Dondrup confirmed no casualties thus far as investigations continue.

This tremor comes in the wake of a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7, which resulted in 126 deaths. China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported the quake struck at a depth of 10 km, also affecting Nepal's Kathmandu and nearby areas though no damages were recorded there.

