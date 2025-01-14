Hot-Pink Defense: Aerial Fire Retardants Battle Los Angeles Infernos
Fire suppressants are being used extensively to combat the raging fires in Los Angeles, despite concerns about their environmental impact. These suppressants effectively slow fires by starving them of oxygen and coating vegetation. The situation highlights the importance and challenges of using such tools in wildfire management.
- Country:
- United States
In the battle against the devastating fires sweeping across Los Angeles, aircraft are releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant in a bid to protect neighborhoods from destruction.
Since last Tuesday, the fires have claimed 24 lives, forced thousands to evacuate, and destroyed over 12,000 structures. Cal Fire reports that strong Santa Ana winds are propelling four major fires, which have already scorched around 160 square kilometers.
Despite their efficacy, fire suppressants, mostly used in forest fires, have drawn attention due to potential environmental impacts. Experts suggest further research is needed, especially to assess metal presence in waterways. However, authorities stress that fire retardants remain a crucial tool in preventing greater health risks from wildfires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: Sandeep Dikshit's Allegations Against AAP Leadership
Political Firestorm: 'Mini Pakistan' Remark Sparks Outrage
Hindustan Aeronautics Faces Challenges in Combat Aircraft Engine Deal
Political Firestorm: BJP and AAP Clash over Religious Welfare Scheme
Political Firestorm: BJP's Tiwari vs. AAP's Atishi Over Temple Disputes