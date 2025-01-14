Hot-Pink Defense: Aerial Fire Retardants Battle Los Angeles Infernos

In the battle against the devastating fires sweeping across Los Angeles, aircraft are releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant in a bid to protect neighborhoods from destruction.

Since last Tuesday, the fires have claimed 24 lives, forced thousands to evacuate, and destroyed over 12,000 structures. Cal Fire reports that strong Santa Ana winds are propelling four major fires, which have already scorched around 160 square kilometers.

Despite their efficacy, fire suppressants, mostly used in forest fires, have drawn attention due to potential environmental impacts. Experts suggest further research is needed, especially to assess metal presence in waterways. However, authorities stress that fire retardants remain a crucial tool in preventing greater health risks from wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)