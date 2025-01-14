Left Menu

Pune Property Expo 2025: A Celebration of Real Estate Opportunities

The 23rd edition of CREDAI-Pune Metro's Annual Property Exhibition, 'Pune Property Expo 2025,' is set for January 17-19 at Agriculture College Ground, Pune. Over 55 developers will showcase 400 RERA-registered projects with on-the-spot deals, seminars, and entertainment promising opportunities for all attendees.

In line with the tradition of ringing in the New Year with hope and promise, CREDAI-Pune Metro is set to host its 23rd Flagship event, the 'Pune Property Expo 2025.' This annual real estate showpiece will take place from the 17th to the 19th of January at Pune's Agriculture College Ground.

The event promises to bring together more than 55 reputable developers, offering over 400 RERA-registered projects spanning Pune, PCMC, and PMRDA regions. Attendees will have the chance to explore a diverse array of options from budget-friendly studios to luxurious 5 BHK homes, along with commercial properties and NA plots.

Noteworthy event features include exclusive offers available only at the exhibition, immediate mortgage consultation, exciting entertainment, and invaluable seminars. The expo premieres on January 17 at 10:00 AM with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Honourable Shri Murlidhar ji Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

