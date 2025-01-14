Seasonal Chill Grips Punjab and Haryana

The states of Punjab and Haryana experienced a significant drop in temperatures on Tuesday, with Moga emerging as the coldest location, recording a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

A report from the meteorological department highlighted that Amritsar logged a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius among other regions in Punjab, while Pathankot recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius. Bathinda and Faridkot witnessed temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur at 5.5 degrees, and Patiala at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Haryana's cities also faced chilly weather; Ambala recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius, with Karnal and Sirsa registering temperatures of 5.2 and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh, the joint capital, reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal norm.

(With inputs from agencies.)