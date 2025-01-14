Mysterious Tiger Deaths Emerge in Maharashtra

A tragic discovery in Maharashtra's Gondia forest range has raised concerns as a tiger cub was found dead near a village, officials revealed on Tuesday.

This latest incident follows the deaths of a tiger and another cub in the neighboring Bhandara district over the past 15 days, sparking fears over potential threats to the region's tiger population.

The state forest department has initiated an investigation, taking samples for lab analysis to determine the cause of these mysterious deaths. The male cub, from tigress T14, was located by a patrolling team in Dasgaon beat, near Kohka village. Earlier fatalities included a tiger cub found on Deonara-Kurmuda Road and a fully grown tiger discovered mutilated in Jhanjhariya beat, both in Tumsar.

(With inputs from agencies.)