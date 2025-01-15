Tragic Escalator Incident: A Child's Fatal Fall
A three-year-old boy died after falling from an escalator handrail in Pacific Mall, West Delhi. The incident occurred while the boy's guardians were purchasing movie tickets. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Authorities were notified of the tragic accident.
Tragedy struck at Pacific Mall in West Delhi as a three-year-old boy lost his life after falling from an escalator handrail. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening while the child was part of a group visiting from Uttam Nagar to watch a movie.
According to police reports, the boy was in the company of women and other children. As the adults focused on purchasing movie tickets, the child ventured near the escalator, climbing onto the handrail. Eyewitnesses described how he attempted to slide along it but tragically lost his balance and fell.
The injured boy was rushed immediately to DDU Hospital, where doctors, unfortunately, declared him brought dead. Police and mall authorities were notified promptly, investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
