Left Menu

Tragic Escalator Incident: A Child's Fatal Fall

A three-year-old boy died after falling from an escalator handrail in Pacific Mall, West Delhi. The incident occurred while the boy's guardians were purchasing movie tickets. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Authorities were notified of the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:00 IST
Tragic Escalator Incident: A Child's Fatal Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck at Pacific Mall in West Delhi as a three-year-old boy lost his life after falling from an escalator handrail. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening while the child was part of a group visiting from Uttam Nagar to watch a movie.

According to police reports, the boy was in the company of women and other children. As the adults focused on purchasing movie tickets, the child ventured near the escalator, climbing onto the handrail. Eyewitnesses described how he attempted to slide along it but tragically lost his balance and fell.

The injured boy was rushed immediately to DDU Hospital, where doctors, unfortunately, declared him brought dead. Police and mall authorities were notified promptly, investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025