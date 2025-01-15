Fury of Flames: Southern California's Battle Against Wildfires and Winds
Southern California is grappling with intense wildfires fueled by strong Santa Ana winds. Thousands lack power, and evacuations are ongoing. Arrests for arson and looting have been reported. Firefighters, with aid from other regions, are on high alert as the threat persists, risking further devastation.
- Country:
- United States
Southern California residents faced a harrowing Tuesday as new wildfire warnings swept across the region, with tens of thousands left without power due to fierce winds fueling two major blazes near Los Angeles.
The destructive Santa Ana winds, causing life-threatening conditions, carried embers that threatened to spark new fires across a 482-kilometer stretch. The risk remains high, particularly in densely populated areas like Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, while police reported multiple arrests related to the fires.
Crews, bolstered by firefighters from neighboring states and countries, are strategically positioned to quickly address any flare-ups. Despite recent criticisms, officials express readiness with enhanced resources to combat the potential devastation, likened to a 'dry hurricane'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Smoke Scare: Evacuation of BEST Electric Bus in Byculla
Subway Tragedy: Justice Awaits in Fatal Arson Case
Gaza in Crisis: Strikes, Evacuations, and a Humanitarian Catastrophe
Fresh evacuation orders and airstrikes highlight ongoing insecurity in Gaza
Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations