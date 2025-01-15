Fury of Flames: Southern California's Battle Against Wildfires and Winds

Southern California residents faced a harrowing Tuesday as new wildfire warnings swept across the region, with tens of thousands left without power due to fierce winds fueling two major blazes near Los Angeles.

The destructive Santa Ana winds, causing life-threatening conditions, carried embers that threatened to spark new fires across a 482-kilometer stretch. The risk remains high, particularly in densely populated areas like Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, while police reported multiple arrests related to the fires.

Crews, bolstered by firefighters from neighboring states and countries, are strategically positioned to quickly address any flare-ups. Despite recent criticisms, officials express readiness with enhanced resources to combat the potential devastation, likened to a 'dry hurricane'.

