Science Sparks: New Funnel-Web Discovery and More

Australian scientists have identified a larger and more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, dubbed "Big Boy," which was first discovered near Newcastle by spider enthusiast Kane Christensen.

Loft Orbital secured $170 million in funding, aiming to broaden its satellite offerings, thereby allowing clients access to satellite capabilities without owning spacecraft.

Blue Origin postponed its New Glenn rocket launch to Thursday after technical challenges, striving to challenge SpaceX in the competitive satellite launch domain.

European Space Agency's telescope captures a white dwarf's dangerous proximity to a massive black hole, providing new insights into stellar phenomena.

