Science Sparks: New Funnel-Web Discovery and More

Recent science updates feature the discovery of a venomous funnel-web spider species in Australia, Loft Orbital's $170 million funding to expand satellite capabilities, Blue Origin's rescheduled New Glenn rocket launch, and a white dwarf's close encounter with a supermassive black hole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian scientists have identified a larger and more venomous species of the Sydney funnel-web spider, dubbed "Big Boy," which was first discovered near Newcastle by spider enthusiast Kane Christensen.

Loft Orbital secured $170 million in funding, aiming to broaden its satellite offerings, thereby allowing clients access to satellite capabilities without owning spacecraft.

Blue Origin postponed its New Glenn rocket launch to Thursday after technical challenges, striving to challenge SpaceX in the competitive satellite launch domain.

European Space Agency's telescope captures a white dwarf's dangerous proximity to a massive black hole, providing new insights into stellar phenomena.

