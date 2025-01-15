Left Menu

Mount Ibu's Fiery Display Raises Alarm in Indonesia

Mount Ibu, a volcano on Indonesia's Halmahera island, erupted Wednesday, sending four-kilometer high ash clouds into the sky. Authorities raised the alert level and advised against activities within five kilometers of the crater. Despite no immediate evacuation plan, personnel are prepared as the volcano remains active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A volcano on the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera erupted on Wednesday morning, propelling a massive ash cloud four kilometers into the sky and prompting authorities to raise the alert level to its maximum, as reported by officials.

The eruption of Mount Ibu, which lasted approximately two minutes, was documented by the country's volcanology agency and occurred at 07:11 a.m. local time. Muhammad Wahid, the agency's head, noted the dense grey ash clouds were drifting westward.

A spokesperson from Indonesia's disaster agency, Abdul Muhari, stated that although the eruption had not directly impacted the 13,000 residents nearby, personnel are on standby should an evacuation become necessary. Mount Ibu's activity follows numerous eruptions across Indonesia, which lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" with its 127 active volcanoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

