Cold Wave Envelops Punjab and Haryana

A thick fog blanket covered Punjab and Haryana, resulting in extremely low temperatures. Moga recorded a chilling 2.2°C, the lowest. Other affected areas included Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Hisar, with temperatures below normal. Cold weather prevailed across both regions, impacting daily life significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punishing winter conditions gripped the states of Punjab and Haryana as dense fog blanketed numerous regions, plunging temperatures to freezing lows. Moga stood out as the coldest area, registering temperatures as low as 2.2 degrees Celsius, according to official meteorological data.

The foggy weather extended to other principal areas such as Amritsar and Ludhiana, pushing Amritsar's mercury to a nippy 2.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average minimum. Meanwhile, Ludhiana recorded a low temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, with other districts like Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, and Faridkot also shivering under chilly conditions.

Chandigarh, serving as the joint capital, was not spared as it reported a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius. Over in Haryana, Hisar was enveloped in the coldest clime with a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius, accompanied by chilly temperatures in Ambala, Karnal, and elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

