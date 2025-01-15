Pound Holds Steady Amidst Inflation Relief and Gilt Rally
The British pound remained stable against the dollar and euro on Wednesday as investors reacted to a lower-than-expected inflation rate, boosting gilts. This prompted speculation on the Bank of England's future actions, with traders anticipating a possible rate cut in February. Gilt yields fell notably as a result.
On Wednesday, the British pound held its ground against both the dollar and the euro as investors responded to a more moderate inflation figure than anticipated, resulting in a boost for gilts.
While the pound saw some fluctuation, it ultimately remained flat at $1.2209 for the day, following data indicating a drop in UK inflation to 2.5% annually last month. This data triggered traders to increase their expectations of a Bank of England rate cut in February, with the odds now at approximately 80% for a 25-basis point reduction.
As a result of these developments, British government bond yields, specifically gilts, saw a notable decrease, with the 10-year yield falling by 6 basis points to 4.82%, and the more rate-sensitive two-year yield dropping nearly 8 basis points, outperforming their German and U.S. counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Job Market Strength Keeps Fed's Rate Cuts in Check
Wall Street Surges Amid Political Shift and Rate Cut Hopes
Wall Street Optimistic for 2025 Amid Rate Cuts and Political Shifts
Tesla's Bumpy Road: Declining Deliveries Amid High Borrowing Costs and Market Challenges
Cautious Fed: Interest Rate Cuts on Standby Amid Uncertain Economy