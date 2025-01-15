Pound Holds Steady Amidst Inflation Relief and Gilt Rally

On Wednesday, the British pound held its ground against both the dollar and the euro as investors responded to a more moderate inflation figure than anticipated, resulting in a boost for gilts.

While the pound saw some fluctuation, it ultimately remained flat at $1.2209 for the day, following data indicating a drop in UK inflation to 2.5% annually last month. This data triggered traders to increase their expectations of a Bank of England rate cut in February, with the odds now at approximately 80% for a 25-basis point reduction.

As a result of these developments, British government bond yields, specifically gilts, saw a notable decrease, with the 10-year yield falling by 6 basis points to 4.82%, and the more rate-sensitive two-year yield dropping nearly 8 basis points, outperforming their German and U.S. counterparts.

