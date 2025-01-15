Global Risks 2025: Armed Conflict Tops Concerns

The latest World Economic Forum survey highlights armed conflict as the primary risk for 2025, reflecting growing global divisions. With leaders set to convene in Davos, the urgency to address these challenges underscores the critical state of global cooperation.

Nearly 25% of experts from academia, business, and policymaking ranked conflict, encompassing wars and terrorism, as the foremost threat to economic stability. Extreme weather, which topped concerns in 2024, remains a pressing issue.

The Davos meeting will feature speeches from key figures, including Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and China's Vice Premier. Focus areas include the escalating Middle East conflict and environmental threats, emphasizing the pressing need for global collaboration.

