Global Risks 2025: Armed Conflict Tops Concerns
A new World Economic Forum survey identifies armed conflict as the top global risk for 2025. Conducted among over 900 experts, the survey underscores the increasing global fragmentation. Climate-related risks remain significant, and geopolitical tensions such as those in the Middle East and Ukraine are to be discussed at Davos.
The latest World Economic Forum survey highlights armed conflict as the primary risk for 2025, reflecting growing global divisions. With leaders set to convene in Davos, the urgency to address these challenges underscores the critical state of global cooperation.
Nearly 25% of experts from academia, business, and policymaking ranked conflict, encompassing wars and terrorism, as the foremost threat to economic stability. Extreme weather, which topped concerns in 2024, remains a pressing issue.
The Davos meeting will feature speeches from key figures, including Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and China's Vice Premier. Focus areas include the escalating Middle East conflict and environmental threats, emphasizing the pressing need for global collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
