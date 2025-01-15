Elusive Tiger on the Prowl in West Bengal's Forests

A tiger that wandered into West Bengal from the neighboring state of Jharkhand has been eluding capture for several days. The big cat has taken shelter in the hilly terrains of Raika Hills within the Purulia district's Bandwan range, according to a senior forest official's statement on Wednesday.

The forest department has been unable to track fresh pugmarks due to the challenging terrain. More than 70 surveillance cameras placed between Belpahari and Bandwan have not captured the tiger's movement, said Chief Conservator of Forests, S Kulandaivel. However, they are continuing their efforts with drone surveillance.

A total of seven teams, including a unit from the Sunderbans skilled in big cat tracking, are monitoring the area. They have set up nylon fencing near human habitations and are equipped with trap door cages. An awareness campaign urges locals to avoid the forest at night and to secure their cattle indoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)