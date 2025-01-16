Left Menu

Airlines Struggle with EU Pollution Rules Amid NEATS Delays

Airlines are unable to comply with EU pollution rules due to the lack of a promised data system, NEATS, which was supposed to help monitor emissions. The delay has prompted airlines to request deadline extensions, and the European Commission aims to consult the industry regarding data models soon.

Updated: 16-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's new pollution rules for airlines face significant hurdles, as carriers express their inability to comply without the promised data management system, NEATS. The system's absence prevents airlines from efficiently tracking emissions like soot and nitrogen oxides, fundamental contributors to global warming, at similar levels to carbon dioxide.

Airlines have requested a postponement of the compliance deadlines, as the European Commission has yet to launch NEATS, originally intended to ease the industry's reporting burden. The aviation community, represented by major industry groups, argues that without NEATS, their options are limited to developing proprietary systems or turning to third-party solutions.

The Commission, targeting a 2025 launch for NEATS, has stated it will engage the industry over data models soon. Meanwhile, airlines must continue to gather extensive data independently. Environmental advocates urge adherence to the new rules, despite challenges, labeling the legislation a crucial step against aviation's non-CO2 emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

