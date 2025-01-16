Himachal Pradesh Unveils Land Pooling Policy for BBN Development

The Himachal Pradesh government has rolled out a land pooling policy designed to boost organised and sustainable development in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area of Solan district. The initiative seeks to promote cooperation among landowners for efficient urban planning.

The policy enables the pooling of land for systematic development with the active participation of landowners, eliminating the need for compulsory land acquisition, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This collaborative approach is expected to enhance infrastructure and urban planning in the area.

Managed by the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA), the policy covers residential, commercial, institutional, mixed-use, and infrastructure sectors. The authority will solicit landowner participation through public notices, allowing them to submit land details for development projects, ultimately leading to significant urban and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)