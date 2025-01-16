India's Space Triumph: SpaDeX Docking Success
The Congress commended ISRO for successfully docking satellites in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), marking a significant advancement in India's space capabilities. This achievement positions India as the fourth nation globally to master space docking technology, propelling further ambitious space programs and inspiring national pride.
On Thursday, the Congress celebrated a major achievement by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which successfully docked satellites in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX).
Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, expressed their admiration, praising Indian scientists for elevating the country's status in space technology.
ISRO's accomplishment means India joins the elite ranks of the US, Russia, and China, becoming the fourth nation capable of mastering space docking technology.
