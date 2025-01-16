Tragedy on the Expressway: The Plight of Leopards

A male leopard was killed after being struck by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday night, according to officials.

The tragic accident occurred near Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut district at approximately 9:30 pm. Forest officers Madanpal Singh and Ravi Rana, alongside a team from the forest department, promptly arrived at the scene to secure the animal's remains.

Divisional Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar stated that a postmortem examination of the leopard would be carried out on Friday. This incident mirrors another happening earlier this year, where a leopard was killed on the road in Ghaziabad. The forest department is actively investigating these accidents to explore potential solutions for minimizing risk to wildlife.

