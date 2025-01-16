Left Menu

Tragedy on the Expressway: The Plight of Leopards

A male leopard was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The incident is under investigation as part of a wider issue of wildlife safety on roads. This marks a repeated threat to leopards, raising concerns about effective measures to protect these animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:47 IST
Tragedy on the Expressway: The Plight of Leopards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A male leopard was killed after being struck by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday night, according to officials.

The tragic accident occurred near Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut district at approximately 9:30 pm. Forest officers Madanpal Singh and Ravi Rana, alongside a team from the forest department, promptly arrived at the scene to secure the animal's remains.

Divisional Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar stated that a postmortem examination of the leopard would be carried out on Friday. This incident mirrors another happening earlier this year, where a leopard was killed on the road in Ghaziabad. The forest department is actively investigating these accidents to explore potential solutions for minimizing risk to wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025