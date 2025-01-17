Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Pathway to Sustainable Growth

The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), has initiated projects to enhance renewable energy and geosciences research in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the region's potential in geothermal energy for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:53 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Pathway to Sustainable Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has partnered with Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) to propel renewable energy and geosciences research in Arunachal Pradesh. Announced on Friday, these initiatives aim to strengthen the state's leadership in sustainability and energy development.

Arunachal Pradesh's Science and Technology Minister, Dasanglu Pul, expressed strong support for OIL's exploration efforts and highlighted the role of collaborative initiatives in fostering socio-economic growth and energy security. The partnership is expected to turn the state into a leader in geothermal energy within the Himalayan region.

The agreement includes a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focusing on geosciences innovation, geothermal exploration, and mineral development. The collaborative efforts involve conducting pre-feasibility studies at selected sites, aiming to pave a sustainable and economically robust future for Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025