Arunachal Pradesh's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Pathway to Sustainable Growth

The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has partnered with Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) to propel renewable energy and geosciences research in Arunachal Pradesh. Announced on Friday, these initiatives aim to strengthen the state's leadership in sustainability and energy development.

Arunachal Pradesh's Science and Technology Minister, Dasanglu Pul, expressed strong support for OIL's exploration efforts and highlighted the role of collaborative initiatives in fostering socio-economic growth and energy security. The partnership is expected to turn the state into a leader in geothermal energy within the Himalayan region.

The agreement includes a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focusing on geosciences innovation, geothermal exploration, and mineral development. The collaborative efforts involve conducting pre-feasibility studies at selected sites, aiming to pave a sustainable and economically robust future for Arunachal Pradesh.

