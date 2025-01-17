Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Lifted

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality has lifted Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to improved conditions. Stage 3 had restricted construction, certain vehicle use, and shifted junior classes to hybrid mode to combat the previously high pollutant levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:04 IST
Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Lifted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's air quality panel has announced the revocation of Stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR, citing improved pollution levels due to favorable weather.

Earlier this week, pollution had stagnated owing to calm winds and fog, leading to the imposition of Stage 3 and Stage 4 restrictions. A subsequent spell of rain and stronger winds contributed to reduced pollution levels, allowing the panel to ease restrictions.

Previously, Stage 3 of GRAP resulted in a ban on non-essential construction, restrictions on specific vehicle use, and shifting of classes up to grade 5 to hybrid learning. The panel continues to monitor air quality closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025