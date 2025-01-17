Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Lifted

The Centre's air quality panel has announced the revocation of Stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR, citing improved pollution levels due to favorable weather.

Earlier this week, pollution had stagnated owing to calm winds and fog, leading to the imposition of Stage 3 and Stage 4 restrictions. A subsequent spell of rain and stronger winds contributed to reduced pollution levels, allowing the panel to ease restrictions.

Previously, Stage 3 of GRAP resulted in a ban on non-essential construction, restrictions on specific vehicle use, and shifting of classes up to grade 5 to hybrid learning. The panel continues to monitor air quality closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)