The Chilling Embrace of North India's Cold Wave
The cold wave gripping north India intensified as temperatures dropped significantly across the region. Himachal Pradesh experienced snowfall, while Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan recorded dense fog. The IMD predicts continued cold conditions with a gradual rise in temperatures over the next few days.
North India faced an intensified cold wave this week, with temperatures plunging drastically across several states, reiterating the harshness of the season.
In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall coated the higher reaches, exacerbating the already chilling conditions. Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana saw dense fog and low temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department anticipates cold conditions to remain, with a slight temperature rise expected shortly thereafter, offering some relief to residents.
