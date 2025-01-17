Left Menu

Chilling Conditions Sweep Across Northern India as Temperatures Plummet

Northern India experiences a frigid spell with significant dips in temperature. Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir see snowfall, causing mercury to drop further. Dense fog affects visibility in Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan undergo cold wave conditions. Minimal temperature changes are expected over the next 48 hours.

Northern India is currently engulfed in chilling weather conditions, witnessing a steep drop in temperatures across several regions. Himachal Pradesh is hit hardest, with snowfall in the higher reaches, pushing temperatures down to between 1-5 degrees Celsius in many areas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cold wave extends to parts of Kashmir, Rajasthan, and the plains, affecting travel and morning activities due to dense fog. In Uttar Pradesh, visibility issues disrupt road traffic and train schedules, intensifying the cold morning's impact in cities like Lucknow.

The IMD forecasts that cold wave conditions will persist in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh until Sunday, while regions in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to face cold day conditions over the weekend. This frigid spell is underlined by weather systems induced by a Western Disturbance.

